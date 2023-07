EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Safety is on the minds of skateboarders and bikers who are rallying together in the Poconos, raising money to replace a nearly 20-year-old skate park.

Dansbury Skatepark brings together everyone wanting to enjoy the outdoors and feel a little bit of a thrill, but since getting the approval to build a brand new skatepark local skaters have been working for months to come up with the money for it.