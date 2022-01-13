Local self-defense studio teaches potentially life-saving skills

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a skill that could be life-saving. More women are learning the art of self-defense in our area.

Margaret Clarke, who is an instructor at Tsunami Self Defense Systems believes that women now have more awareness when it comes to protecting themselves, because of an uptick in the use of social media. She also believes that women are becoming more proactive asking the question, “how can I protect myself?”







Robert Thomas, who owns Tsunami Self Defense Systems, shows how to use an anti-abduction technique wherein if you were attacked from behind, you could escape. He also explains how to use techniques to avoid a possible situation, but how you can then turn it into self-defense.

With January being Stalking Awareness Month, Thomas told Eyewitness News that one in six women experience stalking in their life and one in 17 men experience it. He came up with “reject, record, report” where you reject a stalker’s advances, keep a record of who they are and overtime report it to law enforcement.

Thomas says these classes are for everyone at any skill level, it doesn’t matter your fitness level or if you are male or female. These classes can be beneficial for anyone.

To learn more about self-defense or for class information visit Tsunamiselfdefense.com.