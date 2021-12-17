Local schools going virtual amid possible violence

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tik Tok’s latest ‘challenge’ is leading officials at local school districts to proceed with caution on Friday.

“National Shoot Up Your School Day” is a now-viral trend going around Tik Tok. The “challenge” encourages children to commit acts of violence on Friday.

The possibility of threats of violence leads to several school districts turning to virtual learning today.

The Scranton School District sent out a notice after “Tik Tok posts” referred to a threat to school safety.

Hanover Area School District will also learn virtually out of caution. Other schools like Valley View and Wyoming Area will have in-person classes, but with increased police presence in the schools.