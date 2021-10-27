Local schools call an audible; reschedule events due to heavy rain forecast in Monroe County

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Mountain and Stroudsburg High School are two schools in Monroe County that have important events coming up. But, as a precaution, they have rescheduled these events to avoid the heavy rain coming their way.

In accordance with a post from Stroudsburg High School, all homecoming activities including the parade, skits, the queen announcement, and the football game against Pleasant Valley have been rescheduled to Thursday, October 28.

The parade jump-starts the night’s festivities at 5:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square in the 600 block of Main Street, leading right to the kick-off of the football game at 7:00 p.m.

According to a press release, “The Pride of the Mountain” football game, the Pocono Mountain East Cardinals facing off against the Pocono Mountain West Panthers has also been moved from Friday night to Thursday night, October 28, due to heavy rain in the forecast for Friday.

In accordance with the release, the game will be held at Pocono Mountain West’s Panthers field and kick-off will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The stakes are high for this year’s game as the Cardinals are set on dethroning the Panthers, and the Panthers plan on walking away with the Pride of the Mountain Trophy as two-time champions.

The evening’s festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Senior night recognition ceremony for the cheerleaders and football players and their parents.

The West band seniors and their parents will have their ceremony during half-time, the release states. The night’s events will be at the Panther Field on the Sullivan Trail Campus.

All players will be wearing gold socks in support of their ninth annual “Think Big Golden Sock” game, which brings awareness to pediatric cancer. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to help find a cure for pediatric cancer, as stated in the press release.

Tickets are $5 for adults, there is no admission fee for Pocono Mountain School District Senior Citizens and Pocono Mountain East and West students, with their school IDs, all get in free.