Local school districts putting plans in motion to vaccinate younger students

HANOVER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Less than 48 hours after the FDA authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12-15, the CDC is expected to green-light the new age bracket and some schools are already planning a rollout.

Hanover Area School District is planning to hold a vaccine clinic Friday morning.

This helps in an area that Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett says is where the district has seen the most cause for concern.

“The virus had been spreading in our middle school to high school years at a pace that was higher than any other level within our district. Every single student that’s vaccinated makes it one step closer to getting this in our rearview mirror and allowing us to be back into school in a healthy manner in the fall.”

That’s something Hanover Area and countless other districts in the Northeast and Central Pennsylvania are eyeing up.

With vaccine accessibility high and the green light presumably on the way, more schools are looking to get involved with offering vaccines to students, and even some parents who may have missed out.

Locally, Hanover Area, Wyoming Valley West, and nearby Crestwood have dates set for this weekend to administer Pfizer to students and the community.

This is in partnership with the Pediatrics Organization of Kingston and the Local Intermediate Unit 18.

While the emphasis is on ages 12-15, you can sign yourself or your student up for Hanover’s distribution, here.

For more information on vaccines and where you can go to obtain one, head over to our Vaccinate NEPA page.