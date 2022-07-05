SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

Starting Wednesday children 18 and younger are eligible to get a free lunch through the Summer Food Service Program.

Lunches can be picked up at the following locations:

Available 7/6 to 8/26

Skyview: 36 Crown Circle Monday Through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Valley View: 1000 Valley View Terrace Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Novembrino Splash Pad: South 10 Avenue Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Connel l Pool Park: 800 Gibbons Street Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Weston Field Pool: 982 Providence Road Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.





Other Dates, Times and Locations