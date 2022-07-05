SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

Starting Wednesday children 18 and younger are eligible to get a free lunch through the Summer Food Service Program.

Lunches can be picked up at the following locations:

Available 7/6 to 8/26

  • Skyview: 36 Crown Circle
    • Monday Through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Valley View: 1000 Valley View Terrace
    • Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Novembrino Splash Pad: South 10 Avenue
    • Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Connel l Pool Park: 800 Gibbons Street
    • Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Weston Field Pool: 982 Providence Road
    • Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Other Dates, Times and Locations

  • Kindergarten Readiness at Adams: 827 Capouse Avenue
    • Monday through Thursday, 8/8/22-8/11/22 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
  • 21st Century @ Adams: 827 Capouse Avenue
    • Monday through Thursday, 7/5/22-7/28/22 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
  • 21st Century @ Kennedy: 220 Prospect Avenue
    • Monday through Thursday, 7/25/22 through 8/18/22, 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Summer Tutoring @ Kennedy: 220 Prospect Avenue
    • Monday through Wednesday, 7/25/22 through 8/17/22, 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.