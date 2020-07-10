Local restaurants swap menus for QR codes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Local restaurants are taking a futuristic COVID-19 precaution by swapping paper menus out for scannable QR codes.

The owner of Stage West in Scranton tells Eyewitness News he made the decision to get rid of menus in exchange for QR codes when Lackawanna County went into the ‘yellow’ phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan. When scanned by a customer’s cell phone camera, the restaurant or bar’s menu pops up making it easier and cleaner for both customers and employees.

Paper menus will no longer have to be handed out and then thrown away. On top of that, employees or the owner will not have to print as many copies when changing menu listings. It will automatically update with the QR codes.

If someone comes in without a cell phone, they will be given a paper copy and then it will be thrown away.

