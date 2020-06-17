Local restaurant installs air purifiers to help keep customers safe

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Technological advances have been made in local restaurants for health and safety measures.

All Freedman Property Management locations have been utilizing the AERUS ActivePure Air Scrubbers, including Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston. They target contaminants in the air and on surfaces, eliminating them on contact.

They will also increase sanitation practices through the entire business. Kevin’s has been closed since the end of March and are excited to open in the ‘green phase’ this Friday.

