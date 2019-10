KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On two legs, or four, it was a great day yesterday for Luzerne County SPCA’s walk for the animals.

Dozens of dogs and their owners turned out at Frances Slocum state park for the 29th annual event.

Money raised helps the Luzerne County SPCA.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor, with PALive’s Haley Bianco taking part in yesterday’s event.