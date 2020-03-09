Local residents come to Nay Aug Park to enjoy warm weather

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today was a nice change of scenery and a good touch of spring. The sun was shining, not a cloud in the sky.

People took full advantage of the weather this Monday to enjoy the outdoors.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Joey Dominick spent some time at Nay Aug Park with people taking in the outdoors.





“We have a mild winter but today is spring for sure so it was too nice to stay inside,” said Michelle Smith of Covington Township.



“We are just out here enjoying the weather. Its such a nice day so we figured we would come to Nay Aug Park and just spend the day outside, enjoy the Gorge, enjoy the park,” stated Craig Beavers of Scranton.

Kenneth Kersavage of Scranton says, “Its such a nice day to go out and exercise, that’s why we are out here.”



“Well we were promised an early spring by Punxsutawney Phil so hoping it’s true,” added Beavers.

“Handful of people, nice and quiet, peaceful, I enjoyed the walk,” mentioned Smith.



“Oh yes, there is a lot of people, I seen even down in Scranton a lot of people are out walking today which you don’t usually see that,” Kersavage added.

“I really just enjoy the natural beauty of it. Just such a gorgeous place in Scranton, so just a beautiful landmark to have here,” explained Craig Beavers.

He continued, “Hope everybody enjoys the weather today!”