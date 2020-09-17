Local reaction to Joe Biden’s town hall event in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election. The political world will be focused once again on northeastern Pennsylvania, this time from the parking lot at PNC Field.

“Biden is looking at what happened in the last election. They felt they didn’t hit this area hard enough and I think he does not want to make that mistake,” Richard Passarello of Lake Ariel told Eyewitness News.

Passarello looks at Pennsylvania as another battleground state in this election. Biden looking for votes that went to President Donald Trump in 2016.

“Republicans or Trump carried Luzerne County last time and they just missed carrying Lackawanna County by couple thousand votes if I recall correctly,” Passarello said.

When asked ‘Does it seem this part of Pennsylvania is becoming a national spot light’?”, Bob Weber of Scranton said “Well it is because he was born here and stayed here until he was like I think seven years old and then moved to Delaware. So yeah, it’s.. He’s always mentioned in his talks or speeches he always brings up Scranton.”

Fox News held a town hall in March with President Trump. Weber says it’s nice to see Biden do something similar with CNN.

“Bringing a major news organization here and a gentleman who is running for President of the United States and former vice president, former senator, I think it’s a great thing,” Weber said.

With Biden’s arrival to and from PNC field, state police say there will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south bound, from the airport to the baseball field where roads will also be closed for times between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The Town Hall starts at 8 p.m.