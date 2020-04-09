Local psychiatrist offers insight into how isolation can effect us mentally

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As the duration of ‘Stay at Home’ orders and social distancing guidelines extend, people might find their moods and mindsets are changing.

Mental health experts say people may need therapy now, during the coronavirus outbreak, more than ever.

“a lot of times what happens is people can feel very isolated. Like I’m the only one feeling this, I’m the only one who has this anxiety,” said Dr. Matthew Berger, who is a psychiatrist in Moosic.

Dr. Berger says staying at home and avoiding social interaction, following guidelines set by officials, is negatively impacting those with anxiety and depressive disorders.

“And then also there are a lot of people who have never had an anxiety disorder or never had any mental health issues who are really seeing.. experiencing a lot of discomfort,” Berger told us.

Berger says the increasing levels of anxiety or depression is because people aren’t able to use their normal coping mechanisms. He says he’s seeing a increase in frustration because people have to be at home, perhaps in close quarters with others.

“It’s really a strain on society and the individual person very significantly right now,” Dr. Berger added.

So what can you do if you’re feeling down or extremely stressed? Berger urges people to try to maintain a daily routine.

“Try to maintain social norms. Talk to your friends on the internet, talk to them on the phone. Try to maintain that sense of normalcy. And then try to find something to occupy your time that maybe you’ve never done before,” Berger recommended.

And if you have extreme symptoms of anxiety and depression, he recommends that you see a mental healthcare professional, even if you’ve never gone to therapy before. He says talking to other people helps, whether it just be a one-on-one, or a group session.

“We need to dispel some of the stigma. It is not weakness. It is not a personality flaw. We are all human and we’re at a point where we need support and help,” he concluded.

Many mental healthcare professionals are now practicing tele- psychiatry to comply with social distancing guidelines. That means sessions are held over the phone or video chat, instead of in person.





