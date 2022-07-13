DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade has sparked protests nationwide and here in the commonwealth.

The overturning of Roe v Wade has become a very public issue, both nationally and across the world. With any public issue comes a lot of misconceptions. Presidential Historian Larry Cook joined Eyewitness News to explain what it all means.

Cook said that the Supreme Court is the highest court and its purpose is to follow and interpret the Constitution. Currently, the justices who are sitting on the court now have determined that abortion was not specifically listed in the Constitution so the decision was turned over to the states.

The Tenth Amendment says that any issue not listed in the Constitution is not a federal issue and that’s why it is now up to the individual states.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at preserving some access to abortion services. He again acknowledged Congress has ultimate control over the issue right now.