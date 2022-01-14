Local pizza shops swamped with takeout, delivery orders

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold weather topped with the pandemic has local pizza shops swamped with takeout and delivery orders.

The combination made for a busy Friday night at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria on William Street in Pittston.

The shop relocated here last November during the pandemic. The owner tells us the phone has been ringing off the hook this winter which has been a boost for business.

Delivery drivers are zipping around town, making more than 30 stops a night in the community.

“It’s been crazy busy because of the cold weather. No one wants to go out and everyone wants to stay in so we’ve been swamped with deliveries, takeout. It’s been hectic,” explained Liberina Carannante, owner of Giuseppe’s Pizzeria.

“My favorite is Sunday because I love football, so I like talking to people about football and then the tips are usually pretty good.,” said Adam Musto, a delivery driver.

Giuseppe’s Pizzeria has been in business since 2018 and is takeout only.