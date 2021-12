DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — DePietro’s Pharmacy was vandalized Thursday night.

According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, the vehicle pictured below is a suspect in the destruction done to the pharmacy.

DePietro’s Pharmacy has stated anyone who gives information or knows the vehicle in question will receive a $5,000 reward for their aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch number at 570-342-9111 or the station number at 570-343-0851.