Local pharmacy helps Ukrainian church to collect medical donations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are starting to see more and more donations pouring in for Ukraine. A Ukrainian church in Scranton is asking for medical supplies for those fighting.

“We have to be positive. I am calling them every day,” said Father Myron Myronyuk.

Father Myronyuk’s twin brother is fighting for Ukraine. Myronyuk is the pastor at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton is accepting medical relief and monitary donations.

“Next couple, couple weeks we will try and help them with whatever they need. Clothing, and food of course,” explained Myronyuk.

People are pulling through. Donations have started to collect in the church’s hall anywhere from blankets to tourniquets.

DePietro’s Pharmacy in Dunmore is helping the church as a drop-off location.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear the stories and anything, any small thing we can do to help them is really impactful,” stated Karissa Hausman, brand manager at DePietro’s Pharmacy.

The owner of DePietro’s donated several boxes of medical supplies in its lobby customers dropping off donations.

“I think it’s extremely important that we step up in this time, it is a very difficult time for our world,” explained Jill Kohanski, a pharmacy technician at DePietro’s Pharmacy.

Jill Kohanski says donations are given the right to the church. It is then being flown by a Ukrainian agency free of charge to Poland and then dispersed into the country.

“In a short time we will celebrate the victory and no more war,” said Myronyuk.

What’s needed:

Tylenol

Pain relievers

Anti-diarrheal

Antacids

Bandages

Gauze pads

Bandaids

Elastic bandages

Children’s clothing

Non perishable food items

Ointments

No liquids

Donations will be excepted until further notice. Father Myronyuk says the next plane shipment will be early Saturday morning.