Local organization aims to help veterans in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veteran is making it his mission to help those around him and not leave anyone behind.

Car enthusiasts started their engines and showed up to support a new organization in Schuylkill County.





The non-profit “Camp4vets” was created by Juston Morgan, who served from 1993 to 2001. Morgan was deployed to Iraq and fell into a coma for six months after an IED went off next to him.

Morgan says this organization means everything to him, “If I literally live in a tent to make sure that everybody was fed and everything, that’s what I would do.”

“Camp4vets” main purpose is to help provide shelter and places for veterans, disabled children, and emergency responders where they can go camping and fishing for free. The car show is the first of many events the organization has planned.

“With the plans and all of these events taking off since we’re new, we plan to take this nationwide and help everyone. Cause a lot of the time they are, sometimes forgotten about, so that’s what we’re here for,” explained Zachary Lehr, Camp4vets spokesperson.

The non-profit actively volunteers and donates to food pantries in Schuylkill County.

“We also go out and put little bags throughout the community with like snacks, toothpaste, hand sanitizer. Things that people can survive on if they’re homeless and need things,” stated Morgan.

Now as you can see, the rain hasn’t stopped the community from coming out and supporting a great cause.