Local officials join efforts to restrict firework sales

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU-TV) A grassroots effort is underway in a part of our region to repeal or modify Act 43 which allows the sale of fireworks in Pennsylvania.

The law was passed in 2017 and opens the door to the legal sales of fireworks that previously could not be sold in the commonwealth.







However, community leaders, including Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, say the law is leading to potentially dangerous situations and causing disruptions in neighborhoods regarding peace and quiet.







