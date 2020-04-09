Local officials have eye on small business relief

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Small businesses across the commonwealth are being affected by coronavirus shutdowns. Thursday morning Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) of the 12th District held a conference call with a focus on how to get those small businesses some relief.

“Small businesses employ half of all Americans and we’re all facing a time like we’ve never seen before. The work you’re doing now and the sacrifices you’re making for your businesses, your employees and for American families is not going unnoticed,” Congressman Keller said.

Small business owners and banks joined together on a conference call Thursday morning, led by Congressman Fred Keller and U.S. small business administration officials.

The conversation was steered in a direction of small business relief provisions in COVID-19 response legislation.

Steve Dixell, from the U.S. Small Business Association tells us, “we are truly in unprecedented times and small business are suffering due to COVID-19 crisis and SBA is here to help you with assistance and resources to help small businesses survive in the commonwealth.”

Officials discussed the Paycheck Protection Plan, also known as the triple “P” program.

It’s the loan program aimed at helping small businesses and the self-employed keep their employees paid through the coronavirus crisis, essentially with loans, that can be “forgiven.”

“Basically people want to know how the program works and that’s why Eastern PA district office is out here doing webinars, talking to our congressional leaders, talking to the media, we want you to know that the SBA isn’t going to just put out written language. We want it to be spoken, we want it to be seen and we want to be part of the solution,” Dixell added.

The Cares Act has established $349 billion for the triple “P” program.

“The biggest piece of this program as both Congressman Keller and Steve talked about is that it’s accessible through our lending partners so you’re not necessarily getting a loan directly from SBA so we’re really leveraging that for partnership with the private sectors in order to make capitol available,” Said Michael Kane of the U.S. Small Business Association.

The program launched last Friday. Any small business that meets the SBA’s size standards can apply, by downloading an application form online.

Officials say they’re optimistic this will help small businesses in a big way.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my coming up in my 13 years with the agency. So we’re really working especially locally here in eastern PA to greatly expand the amount of institutions that this program is going to be accessible through,” Kane added.

Congressman Keller concluded saying, “we’ll keep fighting for you, and we’ll get through this together.”