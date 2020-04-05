Local nursing home gets a visit from musicians

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Finding ways to stay entertained while respecting social distancing guidelines can be a tough balancing act for those who work in senior living communities. Providence Place Senior Living of Pine Grove has been helping to fill the void with live music.

Some tapped their fingers to the music. Others just listened and smiled with delight.

“I love music so anything that they sing or play is good,” a resident of Providence Place Senior Living of Pine Grove said.



Ella Artz joined her friend and fellow resident, Ruth Gaston to enjoy the live music from two local musicians.

“It was nice. It was something different. It was unexpected,” Gaston said.

This was Artz’s first time outside in days since social distancing rules have been implemented at providence place senior living of pine grove.

“Being inside all this time, we’re anxious for almost anything,” Artz said.

The musicians played songs as they circled the facility with only a hand full of residents as audience at a time.

“It kind of shows that you can really do a lot for the community,” said Jeffrey Paul, the guitarist.

“With the thing that is going on right now, I think its best to stay positive and one of my favorite things to take positive with is music,” said JT Thomas, the singer.

The Providence Place staff invited the musicians to give the residents an opportunity to get outside and have some fun. Just one of the many ways to keep their minds busy amid the pandemic.

And for Gaston, who recently lost her husband, she thanks all the staff for the light they bring. “It’s a situation where I am on my own now and I couldn’t be in a better place right now,” Gaston said.

Showing how music and community can bring light into some of the darkest times.