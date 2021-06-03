Local nonprofits team up for one-day giving event

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several local nonprofits are coming together to host a 24-hour fundraising event focused on giving back to the community.

The event, called NEPA Gives, will be hosted by Scranton Area Community Foundation, The Luzerne Foundation, Greater Pike Community Foundation, Wayne County Community Foundation, and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center (NCAC).

Donors will be able to make donations to their favorite local nonprofit organizations through the NEPA Gives online platform. Nonprofits will also be eligible for cash prizes. Anyone can donate.

The event will begin at 12:00 a.m. and run until 11:59:59 p.m. on Friday, June 4.