Yuengling announces launch date of brand in Texas

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Yuengling announced Tuesday, it will launch its beer in the Lone Star State on August 23.



Courtesy: D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Last month, an armored truck made specifically for the three-day trip, transported Yuengling’s secret family recipes and proprietary yeast from Pottsville to the Molson Coors Fort Wroth brewing facility. Texas will be the first to take Yuengling beyond its current 22-state eastern U.S. footprint.

“We are proud to announce that we are finally bringing the goods to Texas at the end of August. We have worked tirelessly to ensure our family’s recipes and tradition of brewing excellence for the past 192 years will be matched as we brew Yuengling locally in Ft. Worth for the great state of Texas,” said aid Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.