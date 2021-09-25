Young girls reach for the sky with Women in Aviation Northeastern Pennsylvania

FORTY FORT LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping girls reach for the sky when it comes to their dreams is what an organization celebrated Saturday in Luzerne County.

Women in Aviation International celebrated its inaugural NEPA girls in aviation today at Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.





The local chapter formed during the pandemic. Those who attended today’s events learned about the possibilities within aviation. Organizers are eager to see if the event may have set some girls on their life path.

“We’re doing that by inviting these 50 girls here today to give them the opportunity to be exposed to these aircraft, and aviation and the airport. You never know if being here today could ignite that spark and get them into aviation or a career in this field,” explained Molly Van Scoy, President of the Women in Aviation Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter.

While this is the first NEPA girls in aviation day, it’s actually the 7th one internationally.