YLEH: Primary election ballot question on funding fire departments

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Primary election day is Tuesday, May 18. Many state and local offices will be on the ballots across our region.

Voters will also be asked to weigh in on four ballot questions, one of which pertains to funding for local fire departments.

The ballot referendum would open up more resources to municipal fire departments.

Eyewitness News takes a closer look at the ballot question and what it could mean to fire departments across our region.