WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The formerly known “Mohegan Sun Casino” will now go by “Mohegan Pennsylvania.”

On Monday, October 24, Mohegan announced the name change in a public statement.

CEO of Mohegan, Ray Pineault, says the name change comes after the rollout of Project Starlight, which will include a $10M renovation plan for Mohegan Pennsylvania Hotel.

“We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan… Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as Mohegan, so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values,” said Pineault.

“There is so much to be excited about as we approach the new year and that excitement stems from our dedicated team and leadership… With a new name, revamped hotel, new attractions, and the continued unrivaled guest service that has exemplified our brand and all Mohegan properties, we’re thrilled about the next phase of Mohegan Pennsylvania,” said Anthony Carlucci, President & General Manager of Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The resort will also be receiving a new bar called The Hive Taphouse, which will include the Top-Golf Swing Suites. The suites will allow guests to play golf virtually on PGA courses.