Wyalusing Area School District has early dismissal ahead of icy forecast

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Because of the forecast full of ice, sleet, and snow some schools have already decided to have an early dismissal today.

Just before 6:30 Thursday morning, thirteen buses were getting ready to spread out over more than 250 square miles in Bradford County to pick up students in the Wyalusing Area School district.

Robin Brockerman with Student Transportation of America says early dismissals are a difficult decision.

“They do talk to the townships supervisors. And they do ask us contractors our thoughts. We want to be safe, so, dismissing early, before the bad weather is very helpful.”

Parents in the district were notified of the early dismissal on Wednesday, giving them time to plan as best they can.

Early Thursday morning some unpaved roads were already covered with patches of ice.

Dylan Ferguson of Herrick Township said, “Oh, very icy, yeah, very icy. I’m concerned about the weather. Just because of road conditions and work and everything else.”