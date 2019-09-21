World War II veteran who helped bring tank to area passes away

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local World War II combat veteran responsible for bringing an iconic military symbol to northeastern Pennsylvania has died.

It was November 1999 in Dunmore when Louis “Duchie” Arnone was on hand for the dedication of a decommissioned Vietnam War-era tank at Cherry and South Blakely Street.

He worked with the Army and then-Senator Rick Santorum to obtain the M-60 ground combat tank. We learned Saturday that the man who helped make the Dunmore tank possible died Thursday following an illness.

Louis “Duchie” Arnone was 99.