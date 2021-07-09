Worker injured after falling through bridge at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, police say

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Stroudsburg are investigating an incident where a worker fell through a bridge at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, into the Delaware River around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

State police say they were called to the resort, along with fire and EMS, to assist someone who fell off a bridge into the water. The victim was a lineman employee who was operating heavy machinery for a contracted job at the golf resort.

During the incident, police say the victim attempted to cross a bridge that connected the golf course to an island with additional holes surrounded by water. Police say the victim reached the center of the bridge when the bridge fell through, resulting in the machinery and the victim being completely submerged in the river.

Witnesses told police they assisted the victim in getting out of the water. The victim was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital as a result of their injuries.

The Department of Environmental Protection and OSHA were notified. State police is conducting the investigation.

