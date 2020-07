CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A family of six is displaced after a fire early Monday Morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on South River Street near Wapwallopen.

Multiple crews were called in to battle the blaze.

The house collapsed about a half hour after crews arrived on scene.

We’re told a woman and her five children lived there.

They all made it out okay and now being helped by the American Red Cross.

There’s no word yet on a cause of the fire.