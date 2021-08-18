Woman accused of theft from elderly shopper in Wyoming identified

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who is accused of stealing from an elderly shopper on Tuesday has been identified.

According to a statement from Wyoming Borough Police, the pictured woman is accused of following an elderly woman into Price Chopper and stealing her purse while she was distracted; obtaining the woman’s house keys, car keys, cell phone, and other items. The accused then bought $200 worth of gift cards just after the theft.

Police were initially seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect just after 7:00 Tuesday night. She was later identified just before 11:00 p.m. thanks to the publics’ help.

Wyoming Borough Police say an update will come on Wednesday.

