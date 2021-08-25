Wolf asks Legislature for law mandating masks in classrooms

FILE – In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at an event in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday, May 18 will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf wants a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus.

Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders that lawmakers should be called back to Harrisburg immediately to work on a bill to order schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms.

Wolf says concerned parents, pediatricians, teachers and others have been urging state officials for such a mandate. A spokesperson for the House GOP caucus says its members are opposed to voting on a statewide mask mandate.