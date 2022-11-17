NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A representative from the Wolf Administration will speak in Nanticoke on Thursday regarding apprenticeship programs.

According to a release from the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross will highlight the Wolf Administration’s investments in Nanticoke on Thursday.

Ross will speak at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 163 in Nanticoke at 11:00 am.

The press conference will coincide with the 85th Anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act.