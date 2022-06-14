MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Schuylkill County.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the lucky ticket was sold at Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop in Minersville.

The winning numbers were 2-27-42-44-51 with the Powerball numbering being 25.

The winner of the prize has not yet been identified.

Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop will receive a $500 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners can call 1-800-692-7481. Winners can also visit the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website for more information on how to file a claim.