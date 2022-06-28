HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton.

The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47.

The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and the Turkey Hill will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The PA Lottery suggests that winning tickets be signed on the back, immediately. For more information on how to claim a winning ticket visit the PA Lottery winners page.