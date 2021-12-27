Winning $50,000 lottery tickets sold in Delaware and Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two lucky Pennsylvania residents are $50,000 richer after winning Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

This raffle features eight weekly drawings that award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the January 8, 2022 drawing.

The winning ticket numbers 00262637 and 00317476 were drawn randomly from over 73,300 Million Raffle Ticket numbers, sold between December 14 and 20.

One ticket number was sold at Rose’s News and Tobacco Shoppe, 117 South Olive Street, Media, in Delaware County. The other winning ticket number was sold at Junior’s Convenience Store, 303 George Street, Throop, in Lackawanna County.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery Office in order to claim their prize in person as it can’t be claimed at a retailer or by mail.