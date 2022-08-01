WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter announced Monday afternoon on Facebook live that the Williamsport Memorial Pool is now open to the public for the first time since 2020.

Admission will be $5 for adults, $4 for students, and seniors 65 years of age or older. Anyone that wants to enjoy the weather poolside, without swimming, can do so for $3. Accompanied by an adult, little ones, two years of age and under, can swim for free.

According to Mayor Slaughter, the pool will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. for ‘adult swim only’ and will open up for everyone from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The pool will be open seven days a week, weather permitting, according to Kayla Drummond, the Recreation and Special Events Coordinator.

The pool underwent repairs in 2020, during which time it received new electricity and LED lights, the first additions to the pool in 50 years.

The pool was set to reopen the weekend of July 29, but unfortunately, the grand reopening was delayed.

Slaughter confirmed that, at long last, the Memorial Pool is open and ready for the public, after having passed every necessary test. He also apologized for the delays.