Williamsport Last First Saturday Festival

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Every First Saturday in the summer from May to September residents of Williamsport gather with neighbors and friends.









Geared to kids and families with arts and crafts, games, food, and plenty of local vendors residents say events like this are important to the community because it gives the kids something to enjoy and brings the community closer together.

This is the third year of First Saturdays, not including last year when COVID made it difficult for communities to come together.

Event coordinators explain today will be the last First Saturday of the year due to an overlap with Labor Day celebrations and the need for worker’s help.

