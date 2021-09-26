Williamsport church goes the extra mile for their community

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A local church is going the extra mile to spread positivity and offer support to their community.

Every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, the christ community worship center hits the streets of Williamsport for a prayer walk.

“It came out of the covid-19 pandemic and our thought was how do we reconnect with people as a result of being isolated from people,” said Marwin Reeves, a Pastor of the Christ Community Worship Center.

They limit the number of in-person activities due to covid, the prayer walk is a good way for parishioners to get some exercise, stay socially distant and spread their message.







“We normally walk into the timberland area and today we went there because it seems to be a lot of high crime in that area,” said Jeffrey Thomas, a Deacon of Christ Community Worship Center.

They split up in groups of 4 to 5 and walk about 1.4 miles throughout neighborhoods with increased crime. They sing, say prayers, pick up trash along the and offer support to anyone that comes their way.

“We make sure that we’re showing them, love. Whether it be by meeting a need or whether it be by simply saying hello because we never know what our hello can do for somebody,” said Mitchell Floyd, a Minister of Christ Community Worship Center.

The prayer walks have been taking place for the past few months and Pastor Reeves says it’s only the beginning.

“We’re going to insert ourselves into these colleges and universities and make friends with the next generation.” said Reeves

Everyone is welcome in their church. To learn more about their mission or to join their next prayer walk, head to pahomepage.com