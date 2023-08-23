WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many colleges and universities in northeastern Pennsylvania are preparing to welcome their students back to campus.

They’re also preparing ways to keep them safe and ensure security across campuses and in their residence halls.

The beginning of the fall semester is one of the busiest this year for Wilkes University as they welcome both new and returning students back to campus.

Eyewitness News is outside of their public safety center where officers are on duty.

It’s an exciting week here on campus as students are preparing to move in and start the semester. Wilkes University says they’re prepared to keep their students safe.

“We have our own police department which means that our department can make criminal arrests on anything that we own. so that’s a huge advantage to us and then we also have the support of Wilkes-Barre city police as well,” says Chief Michael Krywicki at Wilkes University Police Department.

The university has its own police department that’s equipped with an officer 24/7, 365 days a year, even when the university is closed.

In addition to always having an officer on duty the campus has many different safety features that are frequently updated and monitored.

“We also have over 264 video cameras that our dispatchers monitor over 24 hours a day,” added Chief Krywicki.

Like many other campuses, Wilkes has security boxes placed in the area. Students can press a button if they need help and an officer can view the area through a camera as someone is dispatched.

Chief Kryzwicki says measures like these help students and their families feel safe about their time on campus.

“But I think the more important thing is the sense of security that people have that there’s always a police officer and or security officer that we also employ walking around campus… keeping their safety in mind,” continued Chief Krywicki.

Students will start moving into their residence halls on August 24.