Wilkes-Barre’s Circles on the Square sold to restaurant employee

Local News

The deal comes at a time when the food service industry has struggled mightily

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU- TV) — During a difficult time for restaurants because of the pandemic, a delicatessen that is considered a Wilkes-Barre Public Square landmark will continue with a new owner. Circles on the Square was sold Monday to one of the restaurant’s employees who has worked there for nearly 15 years. 

The new owner, Brenda Sokolowski, says she is excited to finally purchase the deli after about a year of negotiations. 

Sokolowski discusses her vision for the business to keep it a success, tonight with Mark Hiller on Eyewitness News at 6p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos