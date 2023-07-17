WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chick-fil-A in Wilkes-Barre Township will temporarily shut down dining room service starting Monday.

Officials with Chik-fil-A stated due to renovations that include a drive-thru and parking lot expansion, their dining room will be closed for services.

During this time Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru will remain open during the remodeling, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The post did not say when the dining room will reopen or when the remodeling will be complete.