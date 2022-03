SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man suspected of committing a shooting in 2020 has been found not guilty on all counts.

23-year-old Damel Latiek Wright was arrested in 2020 by US Marshals for a shooting that took place on the 200 block of McLean Street in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, Write was acquitted of all charges related to the incident on Thursday.