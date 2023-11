AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning January 2024, Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Orlando from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at the airport.

Starting out, flights to Orlando will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Fares for a one-way ticket start at $59 if you book before November 14th for travel dates through September 3, 2024.

Madonna Mantione will have more tonight on Eyewitness News.