WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre business opened when Calvin Coolidge was president is closing its doors.

The year, 1927. The location, is 33 west market street, Wilkes-Barre. A wholesaler of handmade rugs opened its doors and welcomed the community 95 years later, still welcoming customers with open arms.

After years of service, M. Abraham’s Oriental Rugs and Professional Rug Cleaning have decided to close its doors.

The historical store is holding a major sale on carpets.

“There are some items we’ll go 75% off the retail value, but we’re always going to be more generous to consumers,” stated Shaw Mehrzad.

The sale is a bonus to those who find their dream rug.

“I walked in and I saw it immediately. The color attracted me, the design. It was like, you know, love at first sight. I’ve been looking for rugs for quite a while now so difficult to find,” said Mary Sewatsky.

Many visit the store to say goodbye.

“People are coming here not because they need a rug, they want to buy a piece because it was sentimental to them,” explained Mehrzad.

The nearly century-old store holds memories for many in the community

“She came in she wanted to buy a rug just because her grandpa used to work for this outlet in 1930,” said Mehrzad.

The major discounts will be the store’s parting gift to Wilkes-Barre.

The rug sale will continue until the store closes which is estimated to be within the next month or so. Until then, M. Abraham is dedicated to finding its customers the perfect carpet.

“We’re here to please the people. We’re here to give them the rug that they may need. And we’re here to say goodbye,” explained Mehrzad.

The historical rug store has served the city of Wilkes-Barre for several decades and hopes to see old and new faces stop in to say goodbye.