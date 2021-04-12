Wilkes-Barre police seeking information on string of car break-ins

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to multiple car break-ins in the area.
If anyone has any information on the man in the photos above, please contact Officer Ortiz (570)-208-1051.
