Wilkes-Barre police seeking information on string of car break-ins

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to multiple car break-ins in the area.

If anyone has any information on the man in the photos above, please contact Officer Ortiz (570)-208-1051.

