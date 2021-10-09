Wilkes-Barre police arrest ‘wanted fugitive’ after he allegedly stole a car, robbed two gas stations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a ‘wanted fugitive’ Saturday morning after they say he stole a rental car and proceeded to rob two gas stations.

According to reports, just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Wilkes-Barre police responded to a report of a theft of a rental car where the suspect threatened the driver before driving off in the car.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to another call of a robbery at the CITGO gas station off of Kidder Street. Police say a male, who fit the same description as the suspect from the previous incident, struck the store clerk on the side of the head and robbed the store.

As police were investigating, they received an additional report of a robbery at the Turkey Hill gas station on Wilkes-Barre Blvd., the release says.

One of the victims then followed the suspect’s car until police arrived. Officers say they attempted to stop the driver, which lead to a chase of the vehicle.

They say the suspect then crashed the vehicle in the area of Carey Ave. in Hanover Twp. He had to be removed from the vehicle and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect, Kenneth Johnson, 24, was found to be wanted by the county for felony charges.