Wilkes-Barre mayor updates mask order

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown announces, in accordance with CDC guidelines, that city employees and visitors on city owned property do not have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

One is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 14 days after their second dose vaccine or 14 days after receiving the J&J vaccine.

The masking update also enforces masks even for those who are fully vaccinated in nursing homes, hospitals, homeless shelters, prisons, planes, trains and other forms of transportation.

The mask order will be in place until 70% of the PA population 18 and up are vaccinated.