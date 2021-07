WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges James Hughes, 38, possessed over 50 grams of methamphetamine and intended to distribute it back in May.

The court says Hughes also was in possession of a handgun when he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.