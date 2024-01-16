WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced Tuesday a “Code Blue” designation for the remainder of the week.

The CODE BLUE designation is due to extremely cold temperatures and will go into effect for the evenings of Tuesday, January 16, Wednesday, January 17, Thursday, January 18, Friday, January 19, Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21.

Keystone Mission will administer the Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program. The emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, 90 East Union Street, in Wilkes-Barre.

During a CODE BLUE designation, the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, located at 90 East Union, will be open between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

Wilkes-Barre City will assist with the administration of the program by making the determination of when a CODE BLUE is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a CODE BLUE.

For more information visit the Wilkes-Barre City website or Facebook page. Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or for more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795; ext: 404 or send an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.