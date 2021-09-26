Wilkes-Barre hosts inaugural Latin festival

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An inaugural festival kicked off today in Luzerne county.

Celebrating the Latin American culture in our area. “La mega Latin festival” is jamming at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

The event features live music, food trucks, and more.

It’s a fun way to embrace diversity in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

City officials want to make this an annual event, with hundreds expected to attend today. “We are hoping to have this every year, the Latino community coming out, get together. Enjoy some food, some entertainment but also make new friends. This is what diversity is all about, as we said yesterday with the multi-cultural parade. This is a big part of diversity in the city of Wilkes-Barre” said Mayor George Brown